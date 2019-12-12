KLST Noon Forecast: Thursday, December the 12th

50s and sunshine for your lunch hour. A few more degrees for the end of the day ending in the 60s.

The weekend a combination of upper atmosphere zonal flow and south winds at the surface brings unseasonable like temperatures. Upper winds are from the west brings in warm air from aloft. The surface winds also come from the West and South West.

As a low pressure gets closer during Sunday winds become more from the South getting the Concho Valley into the mid 70s. The low pressure brings a cold front early Monday morning along with mid 50s for highs next week.