KLST Noon Forecast: Monday, November the 25th

A nice warm afternoon with temperatures getting into the low 70s and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures keep climbing for the end of the day getting into the 80s.

Middle of the week cooler air and rain chances start the Thanksgiving holiday. Wednesday late showers come to the Concho Valley in the evening. Early Thursday a few showers move through the area and slowly clearing out for the day. Temperatures are in the 60s for middle of the week.

A quick warm up Friday leads to another cold front bring cooler air and temperatures back for the area.