KLST Noon Forecast: Monday, January the 20th







A cold and partly cloudy start to the week. Highs for Monday in 55 and mid 50s for the area. Rain chances come to Concho Valley for middle of the week. Showers will start to roll in late on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Temperatures during these days warm up into the mid 60s.

A cold front Thursday pushes out the rain chances and brings low 60s back for the Concho Valley. The end of the week cooler and sunny with highs staying in the 60s.

The weekend warm air gets our highs back into the upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies and the warm temperatures will make for a nice weekend.





