KLST Noon forecast: Monday, February the 3rd







A warm start to the day with 50s as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures get to 75 for highs today. Partly cloudy skies for the day and into Tuesday.

A cold front comes through the Concho Valley Tuesday night. Temperatures get below freezing which will bring snow to our area. Possible 1 to 2 inches from overnight to Wednesday morning. Be weather aware as this system moves through as road conditions will be hazardous. Highs for Wednesday on the cold side with mid 30s.

End of the week we warm back up into the 70s.





