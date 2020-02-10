KLST Noon Forecast: Monday, February the 10th

An accurate national day with National Umbrella day with rain in the Concho Valley. In the afternoon a few thunderstorms move through the area. A few flashes of lightning, more rainfall and strong winds possible with these storms. We do get a break from the rain in the evening of the Monday. Highs get to 50s for most in the area.

Rain does come back Tuesday afternoon and sticks around until early Wednesday morning. Temperatures colder for Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s. Afternoon of Wednesday rain and clouds clear out. Temperatures slowly warming up for the end of the week back into the 60s.



