KLST Noon Forecast: Monday, December the 9th

Upper 60s in the North and mid 70s in the South. Some cloudy skies increase as the afternoon goes on. Highs for the beginning of the week are in the mid 70s.

A cold front comes to the Concho Valley overnight and early Tuesday morning. Most of the area will see rain with one or two northern counties seeing a mix of rain and sleet. That is due to temperatures being in the 30s Tuesday morning. Showers are clearing out in the afternoon. Highs are only getting into the upper 40s.

Rest of the week back to normal highs for December. 60s for highs until the weekend where we get to low 70s.