KLST Noon forecast: Monday, December the 30th







The start of the week is a cold one. Monday lows in the upper 20s with a few low 30s. Clear skies throughout the day with a calm breeze from the west. Highs for Monday are in the mid 50s.

Slowly warming up into the 60s for the week. Wednesday a low pressure moves across the southern part of Texas. It stays south of our area. The low brings some moisture into the Concho Valley. That gives us plenty of clouds and a slight chances of showers in the southern part.

A weak dry cold front moves through Thursday night keeping temperatures in the low 60s.





