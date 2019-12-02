KLST Noon Forecast: Monday, December the 2nd







A cold start to the day and the week, lows in the low 30s for today. The afternoon has a few high clouds with lunch temperatures in the 50s. Highs warm up to the mid 60s.

A few weak cold fronts move through the area this week. A warm up on Tuesday into the 70s before the first weak cold front. This front brings temperatures back to normal for Wednesday in the mid 60s.

Thursday warming again into the 70s before the second cold front moves through. The fronts ends our week in the mid to low 60s. A slow warm up through the weekend.





