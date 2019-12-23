KLST Noon forecast: Monday, December the 23rd

50s for most of the Concho Valley this afternoon. A few areas are seeing upper 50s. The area keeps warming up into the mid 70s for the highs. 70s and sunshine stays with us throughout the week and the holiday.

Travel conditions for Santa are smooth sailing here in the Concho Valley. Winds out of the south will keep it nice and warm.

Friday we start to see clouds and late rain chances. Overnight and early Saturday rain moves through with a cold front. Temperatures will get back to normal after the front with highs in the 60s.



