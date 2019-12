Slowly warming up this afternoon with mid 40s and plenty of sunshine. Winds from the north are making it feel colder then it actually is. It feels in the 30s. Cold temperatures are sticking around until the middle of the week. Highs are below average for this time of year.

End of the week normal December temperatures of 60s comes back for the Concho Valley. Plenty of sunshine making it for a nice end to the week. The weekend brings upper 60s and a 70 for highs.