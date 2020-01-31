KLST Noon forecast: Friday, January the 31st







This afternoon a few clouds and temperatures in the mid 40s.

The rest of the day clouds will slowly clear out. Warming up into the upper 50s ending the month on a more normal note. 57 for highs across the Concho Valley. The weekend packed full of events from rodeo to super bowl to Ground Hog day. Highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine make it a good weekend to get out and enjoy.

Next week a warm start with mid 70s on Monday. Tuesday a low pressure and cold front moves through. The front brings late showers Tuesday and into Wednesday. Coldest day will be Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. Slowly warming back up for the end of next week.





