KLST Noon Forecast: Friday, January the 24th

A chilly and clear start to Friday with temperatures sitting in the low 30s. Warming up into the upper 60s making a nice end to the week and a warm start to the weekend.

This weekend a few clouds and upper 60s starting a quiet weather pattern of warm temps for the Concho Valley. Monday highs get into the 70s starting the week on a warm note.

Tuesday a cold front brings light rain chances. Most of the area will not see these showers. Highs get back to normal will low 60s. Thursday another front brings more rain chances and cold temperatures.



