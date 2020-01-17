KLST Noon Forecast: Friday, January the 17th

A cloudy, rainy and cold start to Friday. Temperatures in the mid 30s. It will be slowly warming up throughout the day. It gets to the mid 60s for highs to end the week.

Rain starts the day with a few pockets of more rainfall and a bit stronger winds. Rain will slowly start to dry out through the day. A cold front will move across the Concho Valley overnight. The front will clear out clouds and rain.

The weekend will be cooler and sunny. Highs get back into the low 60s and stay cooler into next week.