KLST Noon Forecast: Friday, February the 7th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:



Temperatures starting off in the 40s for San Angelo and 30s for other areas in the Concho Valley. After some cold temps early this week we end on a warm note. Friday’s high get to the mid 60s. The weekend a sunny and warm couple of days. Highs are in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

A cold front comes through the Concho Valley early Monday morning. The front brings 50s for highs and cloud cover. We see temperatures cool down before we see the rain associated with this front. The rain does get to the Concho Valley Tuesday and lingers into Wednesday.



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.