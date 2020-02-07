KLST Noon Forecast: Friday, February the 7th







Temperatures starting off in the 40s for San Angelo and 30s for other areas in the Concho Valley. After some cold temps early this week we end on a warm note. Friday’s high get to the mid 60s. The weekend a sunny and warm couple of days. Highs are in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

A cold front comes through the Concho Valley early Monday morning. The front brings 50s for highs and cloud cover. We see temperatures cool down before we see the rain associated with this front. The rain does get to the Concho Valley Tuesday and lingers into Wednesday.





