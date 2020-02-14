KLST Noon Forecast: Friday, February the 14th







A chilly start to the morning with most in the low 30s in the Concho Valley. A few areas in the northern counties are in the upper 20s. Highs for today are 58 and a few southern counties will see 60.

The weekend we continue the warming trend for the highs. Saturday highs are in the upper 60s. Sunday even warmer with 75. A cold front does come and cool us back down for Tuesday but not before we see upper 70s on Monday. The cold air takes it time to cool us down into the mid 40s middle of the week. Wednesday showers in the afternoon. A wintry mix is possible in the northern counties late Wednesday and early Thursday.





