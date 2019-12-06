KLST Noon Forecast: Friday, December the 6th

Plenty of sunshine and upper 50s across the Concho Valley this afternoon. Winds from the North can make it feel a bit cooler with highs getting into the low 60s.

The weekend brings back a warming trend. Saturday upper 60s and Sunday in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine makes it a nice weekend for outdoor activities.

Next week a cold front moves across the area overnight Monday and earky Tuesday. The front will brings light rain showers and colder temperatures behind it. Temperatures after the front will be back to normal for December.