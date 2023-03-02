SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The 5:00 newscasts on both KLST and KSAN were abruptly cut off momentarily on Thursday afternoon, March 2, 2023, after powerful wind gusts blew down five electrical poles near the station.

Concho Valley Homepage staff on the scene captured photos of the downed poles. The utility poles in front of KSLT TV belong to Frontier, which includes fiber lines, and phone lines.

According to Len Martinez, KLST’s Chief Engineer, it is unlikely to have any further effect on the show. However, the downed utility poles may present some network issues.

All staff is reportedly safe.