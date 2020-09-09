KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, September 9th

A cold front will slowly progress through the region today, giving us plenty of rain showers. Cloudy skies can also be expected, keeping the temperatures more mild, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Winds will be breezy from the north and northeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight will have more rain showers as well, with lows in the 50s and 60s. Winds still from the north around 10-15 mph. Tomorrow, we can expect rain showers to start moving out by the afternoon hours, giving us a total of 2-6 inches of rain fall. Highs back in the 60s for the region. Looking ahead, we will have more cloudy days through the weekend, with a chance to clear out by next week Tuesday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!