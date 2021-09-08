KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, September 8th

Weather

To start off our morning hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine around the region. Temperatures will start in the 60s and 70s and winds will be on the calm side. Eventually, we can expect temperatures to be in the 80s and a bit in the 90s by the beginning of the afternoon hours. Winds will pick up speeds from the north around 5-10 miles per hour and we will start to have an increase in clouds. Later today, our temperatures will be in the 90s for highs. Winds will shift a bit, coming from the northeast later today with speeds still around 5-10 miles per hour. We are also looking to have partly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers are looking to develop later in the afternoon around the region. These storms will mainly give some rain and a few thunderstorms. Later tonight, skies will clear out, giving us mostly clear conditions. Temperatures will drop back to the 60s and 70s for lows and winds will be on the calm side again. For our Thursday, we are looking to have mostly sunny skies through the day. Temperatures will once again be in the 90s for the region and winds will be coming mostly from an eastern direction around 5-10 miles per hour. Plenty of sunny skies can be expected as we get through this upcoming weekend. Temperatures won’t be as warm as initially anticipated earlier this week, with highs only reaching the mid 90s. On a plus side, we are looking to decrease the amount of moisture for later this week as well. A lot of moisture will get pulled into the Gulf of Mexico to help fuel a tropical system continuing to develop. A high pressure system moves to the north of our region as well, giving us more northern and eastern winds for the next few days. To start off next week, we will have highs drop to the upper 80s to low 90s, which will give us a slight feeling of fall temperatures coming in our direction later this month.

Fair

San Angelo

85°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
2 mph WNW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

83°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

82°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

83°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
1 mph WSW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eden

83°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
