KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, September 2nd

We can expect partly cloudy skies through the day, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will start from the south this morning, then shift in the early afternoon hours, coming from the north around 5-15 mph. Tonight will have lows in the 70s, with calm winds, and a slight chance of rain showers to develop. Tomorrow will give us a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the low to mid 90s, a small chance of afternoon showers to develop, and winds from the northeast up to 10 mph. The weekend will be a bit cooler as well, with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s, and next Tuesday will give us a dramatic decrease in temperatures with a strong cold front moving in, dropping our lows from the 70s to the 50s.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!