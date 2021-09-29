KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, September 29th

To start off the middle day of this work/school week, we are looking to have clear skies for the region. Temperatures will start in the 60s this morning, then increase to the 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. Winds will start off on the calm side, but will sharply increase from the southwest around 10-15 mph. We will also have a slight increase in clouds through out the day, but otherwise, we are expected to have mostly sunny skies. Later today, winds will shift a little bit, coming from the west then the southwest again with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Showers and storms are looking to develop once again, but will stay more to the eastern counties of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies across the viewing area. Temperatures will only drop to the 60s and 70s and winds will be coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will start off on the sunny side, then increasing clouds with showers and storms developing in the afternoon hours because of a cold front moving through our region. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s and winds coming in up to 15 miles per hour. Showers will continue to be scattered a bit around the region as we get into Friday as well, which could put a damper on outdoor activities for the end of this week. Highs will also be a bit cooler, only reaching the 70s for highs. We will be on a bit of a warming trend as we head towards the middle of next week, with temperatures getting to the mid 80s through the weekend and into the 90s for next week Tuesday. We are also looking to have a mix of sun and clouds for the first half of next week as well.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Robert Lee

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Generally clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eden

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

