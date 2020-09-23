KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, September 23rd

Today marks the official start of autumn, but don't rush off to put your summer attire in storage as summer like temperatures will return this weekend.

Conditions will continue to dry out and heat up as the week continues with temperatures climbing from the 80s to the 90s by Friday with sunny skies returning on Thursday. As Tropical Storm Beta continues sliding off to the northeast, southerly winds will move in over that Concho Valley and will allow for the temperatures will begin to increase.