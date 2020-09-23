KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, September 23rd

We will start the day off with mostly cloudy skies, then clearing out to sunny skies by the mid afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Winds will pick up from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have clear skies and calm winds, with lows in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow will have a few morning clouds, but otherwise, plenty of sunshine for the day. Highs back in the upper 80s to low 90s with calm winds. Moving forward, we can expect more sunshine for the weekend, with a few more clouds coming in Sunday. A cold front is expected to move into the area next week Tuesday, dropping temperatures around 15-20 degrees.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!