KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, September 1st

To start off our Wednesday morning hours, we will have plenty of clear skies. We may have a few clouds lingering in the skies. Temperatures will be in the 70s, then increase to the upper 80s to low 90s by the beginning of the afternoon. We will also increase our cloud coverage as we get through our morning hours as well. Winds will start off on the calm side, then increase from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Humidity levels will be a bit higher as well, so we can expect another round of condensation on our cars. With the winds being calm, the air will also feel a thicker, which will amplify smells and odors from surrounding areas. With the winds picking up, air will circulate and eliminate the smells. Later today, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers can be expected as we get into the evening hours once again. Winds will shift a slight bit and pick up speeds, coming from the southeast up to 15 miles per hour. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s for highs. Tonight, we are looking to have our temperatures drop back to the 60s and 70s for lows with a few clouds lingering in the skies and winds will be back to being on the calm side. Tomorrow will provide another day of a mixture of sun and clodus. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and winds will be coming mostly from a southern direction up to ten miles per hour. Heading into Labor Day Weekend, we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s for highs through Monday. Rain showers could be spotty around the region, but will stay more to the southern counties of our viewing area. Temperatures will continue to slowly climb up to the mid 90s for highs. A quick preview for the next week, we are looking at repetitive days ahead. Temperatures and conditions don’t seem to have any change expected. We are also looking to dry out a bit to start off September.

Sunny

San Angelo

87°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

86°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

84°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

86°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

85°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

