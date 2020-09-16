KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, September 16th

We will have plenty of sunny skies for today, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s around the region, and winds coming from the northeast later this afternoon around 5-10 mph. Tonight we can expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s and calm winds. Tomorrow will have spotty showers around the region with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 80s. This weekend will have more sunny skies with slightly cooler temperatures, continuing into next week as well, with highs maintaining in the low to mid 80s.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

