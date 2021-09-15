KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, September 15th

We are at the halfway point of this week! To start off the morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the 60s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be on the calm side and humidity levels will be high, which will result in dew on our windows and grass this morning. Clouds will clear up as we get closer to the afternoon hours. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s by the beginning of the noon hour. Winds will pick up from the east by mid morning around 5-10 miles per hour. Later today, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s and winds will continue to come from an eastern direction with speeds around 5-10 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have clear skies across the region. Temperatures will drop back to the mid to upper 60s and winds will be on the calm side again. As we head into the second half of this week, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies around the region. Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s for highs. Winds will be coming in from the east around 5-10 miles per hour. This weekend looks to have a mix of sun and clouds, but temperatures will be in the 90s for highs as well. A bit more sunshine for next Monday to kick off the beginning of the upcoming week. Partly cloudy skies for Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to be in the 90s for the first half of next week. We will continue to see higher levels of moisture sticking around our region as we get through the next seven days as well, which will make mornings with lows in the 70s feel a bit more on the muggy side. And of course, we can expect our usual dew on the windows as well.