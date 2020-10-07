KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, October 7th

As we reach the halfway point of the week, we will have highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and winds will pick up very slightly, mainly from the south around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have calm winds and lows in the 50s and 60s. The rest of the week will be a repeat of today, with highs in the 80s and 90s. This weekend will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. But cooler temperatures are coming as we head into the beginning of next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!