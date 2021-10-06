KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, October 6th

To start off our Wednesday morning, we are looking to have a few clouds in the skies. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s and winds will be on the calm side. Sunrise will be at 7:39 this morning. As we head through the rest of the morning hours, temperatures will get to the upper 70s to low 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. Winds will be coming from the east and southeast around 5-10 miles per hour. The few clouds we start the day with will disappear and we will have plenty of sunny skies. Later this afternoon, we are looking to have highs in the 80s for the region. Winds will be mostly from the southeast, then shift a bit and come from the east later today around 5-10 miles per hour. We are still looking to have plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day as well. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking to have clear skies and winds will be more on the calm side again. Temperatures will drop to the 50s and 60s for the Concho Valley as well for lows. Tomorrow is looking to have plenty of sunny skies again. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, reaching the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Winds will also be a tad bit stronger, coming from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Heading to the upcoming weekend, we could have a bit more cloud cover for Friday, then plenty of sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 90s as well. A cold front looks to move through the region late Sunday evening, however, we won’t have much of an impact from this front because of the time of day. The biggest change will be the winds shifting, coming from the north later Sunday evening. Tuesday of next week looks to be a bit of a summer feel once again, bringing our temperatures back to the low to mid 90s for highs around the viewing area. We are also looking to have partly cloudy skies for the day as well.

Sunny

San Angelo

61°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

57°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F A clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

62°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

61°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Eden

61°F Fair Feels like 61°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
