KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, October 28th

As we head into the middle of the week, we will have a few lingering showers early in the morning, but clearing out by mid morning, so expect plenty of sunny skies, and warmer temperatures in the 40s and 50s today for highs. Winds will be steady from the northwest around 10-20 mph the next few days. Tonight will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 30s and 40s. Tomorrow, even warmer temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s with mostly sunny skies. We will continue to have plenty of sunshine. Halloween will have a bit more cloud cover, but temperatures will be warmer, with highs in the 70s. A slight breeze can also be expected for Saturday as well. Temperatures will still be below average for the next week, but much warmer than the first half of this week.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!