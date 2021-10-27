KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, October 27th

A few showers and storms in the early morning hours left us a good amount of rain fall around the region. We will start our Wednesday morning off with cooler temperatures in the 50s. Skies will be clear to start the day off and winds will be coming from the west up to 20 miles per hour. A wind advisory will be in effect for most of the Concho Valley from 10 am until 5 pm today. Gusts could be as high as 50 miles per hour in some areas. Dust is expected to be blown in to portions of the western edge of the region not getting any rain from early this morning. Temperatures will continue to be on the cool side, only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s for highs later this afternoon. We will have sunny skies all day and winds will continue to be stronger, coming from the northwest up to 25 miles per hour. Later tonight, winds will be more on the calm side, coming from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Skies will continue to be clear and temperatures will drop to the 40s for the region. Tomorrow, we are looking to have breezy conditions again, but not as long of a period for stronger winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s for highs and winds coming from the northwest up to 25 miles per hour. We are looking to have sunny skies for the rest of week and through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 70s for the rest of this week, then jump up to the 80s for this weekend. Another cold front will move through early Monday morning of next week, giving us highs only in the 70s again. We could see spotty showers across the region. Tuesday of next week will have even cooler temperatures, giving us a true fall feeling. Highs are forecast to only hit the 50s for highs across the viewing area. We will have cloudy conditions and scattered showers all day Tuesday as well.

Sunny

San Angelo

62°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
18 mph W
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

63°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
19 mph WNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

63°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
17 mph WNW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

Mertzon

60°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 57°
Wind
20 mph WNW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

Eden

63°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 60°
Wind
20 mph W
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

