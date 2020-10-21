KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, October 21st

We will have a bit more sunshine than yesterday, and temperatures will be similar as well, with highs in the 80s. Winds will be coming from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight will have increasing clouds with lows in the 60s and southern winds 5-10 mph. A few clouds in the morning can be expected tomorrow, and breezy southern winds up to 20 mph. Highs will be back in the 80s. A cold front Friday will drop us to the 60s for highs, but we will jump back up to the 80s for this weekend. A major cold front will come through early next week, dropping us 50 degrees over the course of a 48-hour period. Rain and mixed precipitation can be expected.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!