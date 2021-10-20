KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, October 20th

To kick off our Wednesday morning, we are looking to have a rapid increase in cloud cover. Temperatures will start in the 60s and winds will be on the calm side. For the rest of the morning hours, we will have mostly cloudy skies before reaching the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the 70s by the top of the noon hour and winds will pick up a bit, but still be on the light side from the south around 5-10 mph. This afternoon will have plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s for highs and winds will be back to the calm side by the mid afternoon hours. Humidity levels will continue to be a bit higher for today as well. Later tonight, we will have an increase in cloud cover across the Concho Valley. Temperatures will drop just to the upper 50s to low 60s and winds will continue to be on the calm side. Tomorrow, we will have partly cloudy skies across the region. Temperatures will once again be in the low to mid 80s for highs and winds will shift a bit, coming from an eastern direction up to ten miles per hour. Temperatures will continue to stay above average for the rest of the week and through this upcoming weekend. More sunny conditions are looking favorable for this weekend as well. We start off next week Monday with a bit more cloud cover around the viewing area. Temperatures will be closer to the 90s to kick off the beginning of next week. However, we could see cooler temperatures coming next Tuesday, but not because of a cold front. Moisture levels will continue to elevate, with a surge of gulf moisture coming in late Monday. This will be followed by a dry line moving through in the afternoon hours, giving us our morning showers and possible thunderstorms next week. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this event as it gets closer.