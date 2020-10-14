KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, October 14th

Temperatures will be peaking at the highest for the week, with highs expected in the 90s around the region. Winds will also be breezy, coming from the southwest with speeds up to 25 mph this afternoon. Plenty of sunny skies all around. Tonight will have mostly clear skies, lows in the 60s and breezy winds from the southwest around 10-15 mph. A cold front will push through early tomorrow morning, dropping our highs to the 70s for the rest of the week, and gusty winds from the north up to 30 mph. Another cold front is expected to make its way into the area early Monday morning as well, but a quick pop up to the upper 80s can be expected the next day as well.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!