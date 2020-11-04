KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, November 4th

As we get through our Wednesday, we will have a repeat of yesterday, with a few clouds in the skies, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds from a southern direction up to 20 mph this afternoon. Tonight, we will have clearing skies, lows in the 40s and 50s, and winds calming down to 5-10 mph from the southwest. Tomorrow will give us plenty of sunshine, highs back in the upper 70s to low 80s, and winds coming from the south 10-20 mph. This weekend will provide plenty of sunshine for the area, and highs in the 70s and 80s. Tuesday will possibly give us a cold front, dropping our highs down to the 60s across the region.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!