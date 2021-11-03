KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, November 3rd

Weather

To start off our Wednesday morning, we are looking to have scattered showers and thunderstorms for the region. Temperatures will start in the 40s and winds will be coming from the north around 5-10 mph. As we get closer to the afternoon hours, we are looking to have a few degrees increase, putting us in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be coming from the northeast as a light breeze around 10-15 mph and we will continue to have rainy conditions. Later this afternoon, a few areas in the south will reach the mid 50s for highs, otherwise the rest of the viewing area will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will still be coming in the from the northeast around 10-15 mph and rain showers will still be scattered. We could have a brief break from the rain in the early afternoon, but it won’t last long. Some areas are looking to have over an inch of rainfall total. Later tonight, showers will move out of the area, and we will be left with cloudy conditions. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 40s for lows and winds will be coming from the northeast on the light side, around 5-10 mph. For our Thursday, we are looking to have cloudy conditions once again. Temperatures will be a tad bit warmer, reaching the low to mid 50s for highs. Winds will vary in directions, eventually coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. Clouds will slowly decrease, giving us a few peaks of sunshine by the later afternoon hours. To end this week, we are looking to have temperatures in the 60s and 70s, which will stick around as we get into the first half of next week as well. More sunshine for Friday and Saturday can be expected, then a gradual increase in cloud cover as we head to next week Tuesday. Overnight lows will also increase, eventually getting to the mid 50s by Sunday. Moisture levels will drop a bit for Friday and Saturday, but will pick back up as we head into Sunday, enough to give us a mix of sun and clouds.

Cloudy

San Angelo

46°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

45°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Overcast. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

47°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
42°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

45°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

47°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
43°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

