KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, November 3rd

To start off our Wednesday morning, we are looking to have scattered showers and thunderstorms for the region. Temperatures will start in the 40s and winds will be coming from the north around 5-10 mph. As we get closer to the afternoon hours, we are looking to have a few degrees increase, putting us in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be coming from the northeast as a light breeze around 10-15 mph and we will continue to have rainy conditions. Later this afternoon, a few areas in the south will reach the mid 50s for highs, otherwise the rest of the viewing area will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will still be coming in the from the northeast around 10-15 mph and rain showers will still be scattered. We could have a brief break from the rain in the early afternoon, but it won’t last long. Some areas are looking to have over an inch of rainfall total. Later tonight, showers will move out of the area, and we will be left with cloudy conditions. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 40s for lows and winds will be coming from the northeast on the light side, around 5-10 mph. For our Thursday, we are looking to have cloudy conditions once again. Temperatures will be a tad bit warmer, reaching the low to mid 50s for highs. Winds will vary in directions, eventually coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. Clouds will slowly decrease, giving us a few peaks of sunshine by the later afternoon hours. To end this week, we are looking to have temperatures in the 60s and 70s, which will stick around as we get into the first half of next week as well. More sunshine for Friday and Saturday can be expected, then a gradual increase in cloud cover as we head to next week Tuesday. Overnight lows will also increase, eventually getting to the mid 50s by Sunday. Moisture levels will drop a bit for Friday and Saturday, but will pick back up as we head into Sunday, enough to give us a mix of sun and clouds.