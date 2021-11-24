KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, November 24th

To start off our Wednesday morning, we are looking to have temperatures a bit warmer. We’ll be in the 50s to start the day with cloudy conditions and south winds coming in as a light breeze around 10-15 mph. As we continue through the first half of the day, we’ll reach the upper 60s by the end of the morning. We’ll still have mostly cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine. Winds will pick up a bit from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Later today, we are looking to have temperatures reach the 70s for highs. Winds will still be at least a light breeze from the southwest around 10-15 mph. We are also looking to have a little more sunshine with partly cloudy skies. Tonight, a decrease in clouds can be expected for some, while some spotty showers could develop along the southeastern edge of the region. Lows will drop to the 40s after a cold front moves through the region in the early morning hours of tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will only reach the 50s for the region. Winds will be coming from the north with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. So temperatures will feel much cooler than they actually are. Heading into Friday and through the weekend, we are looking to be back in the 60s for highs. Saturday will provide cloudy skies with scattered showers in the region. Heading into the first half of next week, we are looking to have temperatures reach the low 70s on Monday and Tuesday. We can also expect to have a mix of sun and clouds, with a little more sunshine for the region next week.

Cloudy

San Angelo

61°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph W
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph WNW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

59°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph WSW
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

58°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 45F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 45F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

