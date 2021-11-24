KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, November 24th

To start off our Wednesday morning, we are looking to have temperatures a bit warmer. We’ll be in the 50s to start the day with cloudy conditions and south winds coming in as a light breeze around 10-15 mph. As we continue through the first half of the day, we’ll reach the upper 60s by the end of the morning. We’ll still have mostly cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine. Winds will pick up a bit from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Later today, we are looking to have temperatures reach the 70s for highs. Winds will still be at least a light breeze from the southwest around 10-15 mph. We are also looking to have a little more sunshine with partly cloudy skies. Tonight, a decrease in clouds can be expected for some, while some spotty showers could develop along the southeastern edge of the region. Lows will drop to the 40s after a cold front moves through the region in the early morning hours of tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will only reach the 50s for the region. Winds will be coming from the north with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. So temperatures will feel much cooler than they actually are. Heading into Friday and through the weekend, we are looking to be back in the 60s for highs. Saturday will provide cloudy skies with scattered showers in the region. Heading into the first half of next week, we are looking to have temperatures reach the low 70s on Monday and Tuesday. We can also expect to have a mix of sun and clouds, with a little more sunshine for the region next week.