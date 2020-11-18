KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, November 18th

As we get through the middle of our week, we will have plenty of sunny skies, with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s for the region. Winds will be a bit breezy this afternoon, coming from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will start off more cloudy, then clearing out as we progress through the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s again with winds picking back up from the south around 10-20 mph. This weekend is expected to be a bit on the cloudy side, and a cold front is also expect to pass through Sunday, dropping temperatures around 20 degrees for some.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!