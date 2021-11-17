KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, November 17th

To start off our Wednesday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the 50s for most of the region. Winds will be coming from the southwest on the light side around 5-10 mph and we are expected to have clear skies. Sunrise is at 7:12. As we continue to get through the morning hours, we will increase our temperatures to the upper 70s. Sunny skies will continue to prevail, but we could see a few stray clouds. Winds will shift a bit, coming from the west around 10-15 mph. For the second half of the day, we will continue to see sunny skies. A slight bit of cloud cover can be expected for the early afternoon hours. Winds will shift with a cold front moving through in the late afternoon to early evening hours, coming from the north around 10-15 mph. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s around the Concho Valley. Later this evening, we are looking to have temperatures dropping to the 40s and even the 30s. Winds will still be a light breeze from the north with speeds around 10-15 mph. We are also looking to have an increase in cloud cover. Tomorrow, we will have a few clouds in the early morning, then sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will only be in the 50s and barely in the 60s around the region. Winds will continue to come from the north and northeast with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. As we continue moving through the upcoming weekend, temperatures will eventually increase back to the 80s by Sunday. We are also looking at a bit more cloud cover as we get through the weekend as well. Another cold front is looking to move through the region later Sunday evening, so we will start next week with temperatures only in the 60s, which is considered average temperatures for this time of year. Our chances of rain showers for Sunday are now gone, as we won’t have enough moisture in the area to create more than a few cloudy conditions. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s for the next seven days, with the exception of Saturday overnight into Sunday, where temperatures will only drop to the 50s.