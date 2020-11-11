KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, November 11th

Happy Veteran’s Day! We will have plenty of sunshine for today, with highs in the mid to upper 70s for most of the region, and winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have increasing clouds, with calm winds and lows in the 50s. Tomorrow will have a few clouds to start the day, then more sunshine for the afternoon. Highs in the 70s and 80s. We are likely to have scattered showers for Friday evening into Saturday morning, but then clearing out for the rest of the weekend. Another dip in temperatures is likely to come by next week Monday.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!