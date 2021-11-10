KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, November 10th

To start off our Wednesday morning, we can expect to have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will be on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. As we get through the first half of today, we will have a decrease in clouds. Winds will pick up from the south and southwest, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures will increase to the 70s. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will shift mid afternoon, coming from the west up to 15 miles per hour. We are also looking to have plenty of clear skies. Later tonight, we will have clear skies. Temperatures will drop to the 40s for lows and winds will shift, coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. A cold front will move through the region around midnight, however we won’t have rain showers come in. Tomorrow, we can expect to celebrate our Veterans with sunny skies and average temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s for highs. Winds will vary in directions up to 15 miles per hour. A cooler end to the week can be expected still, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We will also have a mixture of sun and clouds through the weekend and into the first half of next week. Temperatures will gradually increase again, and we could feel the highs back in the 80s by next week Tuesday.