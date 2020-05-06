KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, May 6th

A nice warm day with mid 80s. It was a bit on the windy side with winds 15 to 20 miles per hour and a few gusts that got up to 30 miles per hour. The winds start to die down into the evening with lows getting into the low 50s. It starts warming up for the middle of the week with a few low 90s for highs.

Then another cold front comes to Concho Valley Friday with some light showers early in the day and low 80s for highs. It gets even cooler for the weekend. A few areas will see upper 70s for highs on Saturday.