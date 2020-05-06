KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, May 6th

Another day of sunshine for us in Concho Valley, with highs in the 80s and winds from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Clouds will increase later tonight, as well as wind speeds. Lows in the 50s and 60s and winds from the south around 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will be gusty, with speeds 15-30 mph and gusts up to 40 can be expected through the afternoon. Highs in the 80s tomorrow. A cold front for Friday will drop us to the 70s for highs, but we will be back to average temperatures by the end of this next weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!