KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, May 5th

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — While mass shootings dropped out of the headlines last year, the guns never went away. In fact, the legal sale of firearms across the country reached a record level. And as the U.S. inches toward a post-pandemic future, gun and gun violence continue to increase.

More than 21 million people completed a background check to buy a gun last year, shattering all previous records, and a survey found that 40% identified as new gun owners — many of whom belong to demographics not normally associated with firearms, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearm industry trade association.