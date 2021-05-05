KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, May 5th

Going through our Wednesday, we will have plenty of sunshine with a few clouds appearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 80s around the region and winds from the east and southeast 5-10 mph. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 50s and winds from the southeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have more sunshine with a few more clouds. Temperatures will be hitting the low to mid 80s, so slightly cooler for tomorrow. Ending the week will bring us back to the 90s for temperatures. The weekend will be a bit warmer, with highs closer to the upper 90s and possibly the 100s for some. Cooler temperatures with scattered rain showers will be with us for the first few days to start next week.
7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
San Angelo54°F Sunny Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 1 mph W
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee53°F Sunny Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Generally clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado51°F Sunny Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 2 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon53°F Sunny Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden54°F Sunny Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
San Angelo54°F Sunny Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 1 mph W
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee53°F Sunny Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Generally clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado51°F Sunny Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 2 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon53°F Sunny Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden54°F Sunny Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent