KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, May 5th

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Going through our Wednesday, we will have plenty of sunshine with a few clouds appearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 80s around the region and winds from the east and southeast 5-10 mph. Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 50s and winds from the southeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have more sunshine with a few more clouds. Temperatures will be hitting the low to mid 80s, so slightly cooler for tomorrow. Ending the week will bring us back to the 90s for temperatures. The weekend will be a bit warmer, with highs closer to the upper 90s and possibly the 100s for some. Cooler temperatures with scattered rain showers will be with us for the first few days to start next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 84° 54°

Thursday

86° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 86° 59°

Friday

90° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 90° 65°

Saturday

93° / 70°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 5% 93° 70°

Sunday

90° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 90° 61°

Monday

79° / 64°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 79° 64°

Tuesday

86° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
58°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

78°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

72°

9 PM
Clear
0%
72°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

67°

11 PM
Clear
0%
67°

65°

12 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

1 AM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

2 AM
Clear
1%
62°

60°

3 AM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

4 AM
Clear
2%
58°

56°

5 AM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

6 AM
Clear
3%
55°

55°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
55°

58°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
58°
Sunny

San Angelo

54°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

53°F Sunny Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Generally clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

51°F Sunny Feels like 51°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

53°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

54°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

54°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

53°F Sunny Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Generally clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

51°F Sunny Feels like 51°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

53°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

54°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.