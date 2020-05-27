KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, May 27th

We will see partly cloudy skies in our area today. Highs will be about ten degrees warmer today compared to yesterday, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Tonight, more clouds sticking around a bit more, with lows in the 60s. A bit of a cool down this weekend can be expected, but then we will be back in the 90s by next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!