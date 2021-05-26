KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, May 26th

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 'Now hiring' signs are seen all over the city, showing a clear indication of employers that all share a common struggle of overcoming government supplements, that are keeping workers from returning to the job.

“It could be that the unemployment benefits are higher than they have been for because we have the regular unemployment benefits, plus the pandemic unemployment benefits,” says Leslie North- Gould who serves as the executive director for the Concho Valley Workforce Solutions development board.