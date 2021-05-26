Getting through the middle day of this week, we will have a cloudy start to the morning, then more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s around the region and winds will gradually increase up to 20 miles per hour by this afternoon. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds from the south 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will have similar conditions and temperatures for the region. This weekend offers cooler temperatures in the 80s, and we could see scattered showers and storms, especially the first few days of next week.
KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, May 26th
7 Day Forecast
