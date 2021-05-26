KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, May 26th

Wednesday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 95° 72°

Thursday

96° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 96° 71°

Friday

88° / 65°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 66% 88° 65°

Saturday

85° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 85° 66°

Sunday

86° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 86° 66°

Monday

85° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 85° 65°

Tuesday

78° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 78° 63°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
83°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
86°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

93°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
83°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
76°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
75°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
73°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
73°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
73°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
75°

Getting through the middle day of this week, we will have a cloudy start to the morning, then more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s around the region and winds will gradually increase up to 20 miles per hour by this afternoon. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds from the south 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will have similar conditions and temperatures for the region. This weekend offers cooler temperatures in the 80s, and we could see scattered showers and storms, especially the first few days of next week.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Mertzon

76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
70°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eden

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
