KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, May 20th

Temperatures will be back in the 100s for some areas in Concho Valley today, and winds will be mostly from the south around 5-10 mph. Winds will pick up later this afternoon around 10-15 mph, which will usher in better chances of rain showers and possible thunderstorms this evening. Lows tonight will be in the 60s. Tomorrow will have partly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible to develop through the day. Looking ahead, we will have a mix of clouds and sun through the weekend, with more spotty showers, and Monday will have cooler temperatures with showers and thunderstorms through out the day.
Severe Weather Special 2020
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!