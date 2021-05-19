Starting the morning hours, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with east winds 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the 70s and a bit in the 80s for highs and afternoon showers and thunderstorms could develop around the region. Tonight will give us mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and 60s and winds will be fairly calm. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds, but will offer a break from the possibility of storms developing. Highs will be in the 80s and winds from the southeast 5-15 mph. More rain showers will be possible later Friday afternoon and continuing into the first half of next week. Normal weather patterns could start resuming as we get into the following weekend.
KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, May 19th
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity