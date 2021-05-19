KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, May 19th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 59°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 56% 79° 59°

Thursday

85° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 85° 64°

Friday

87° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 87° 67°

Saturday

83° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 83° 67°

Sunday

82° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 82° 67°

Monday

82° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 82° 67°

Tuesday

83° / 69°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 83° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
67°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
69°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
73°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
77°

78°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
78°

76°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
76°

76°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
76°

74°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
71°

69°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
68°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
66°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
62°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
62°

61°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
61°

60°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
60°

62°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
62°

66°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
66°

Starting the morning hours, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with east winds 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the 70s and a bit in the 80s for highs and afternoon showers and thunderstorms could develop around the region. Tonight will give us mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and 60s and winds will be fairly calm. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds, but will offer a break from the possibility of storms developing. Highs will be in the 80s and winds from the southeast 5-15 mph. More rain showers will be possible later Friday afternoon and continuing into the first half of next week. Normal weather patterns could start resuming as we get into the following weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

San Angelo

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Cloudy

Robert Lee

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Cloudy

Mertzon

64°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Cloudy

San Angelo

65°F Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Cloudy

Robert Lee

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
16%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Cloudy

Mertzon

64°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.