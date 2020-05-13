KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, May 13th

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this evening. Lows in the 60s, with winds from the south around 10-20 mph. Tomorrow will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 90s again. And more rain showers for our area Friday and Saturday, with highs dropping to the mid to upper 80s.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!