KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, May 12th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With the exception of thunderstorms, today will be almost the same as yesterday. A few spotty showers are also expected to be around the region through the day. Temperatures will be in the 60s with winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and winds from the northeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us a mixture of sun and clouds through the day, with highs in the 70s and winds coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Warmer temperatures will be sticking around through the weekend and into next week. We are looking to hit 90s and close to triple digit highs by Tuesday next week with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 3% 68° 54°

Thursday

74° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 74° 56°

Friday

82° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 82° 63°

Saturday

79° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 79° 65°

Sunday

85° / 67°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 23% 85° 67°

Monday

88° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 65°

Tuesday

82° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 82° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
58°

60°

12 PM
Cloudy
2%
60°

61°

1 PM
Cloudy
2%
61°

62°

2 PM
Cloudy
1%
62°

64°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
64°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
65°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
62°

61°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
61°

60°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
60°

58°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
58°

58°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
58°

57°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
57°

56°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
56°

56°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
56°

55°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
55°

55°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
55°

56°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
56°

57°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
57°

60°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
60°
Cloudy

San Angelo

57°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

55°F Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

53°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

56°F Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

54°F Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

San Angelo

58°F Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Mainly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

55°F Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

53°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

56°F Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

54°F Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.