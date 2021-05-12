KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, May 12th

With the exception of thunderstorms, today will be almost the same as yesterday. A few spotty showers are also expected to be around the region through the day. Temperatures will be in the 60s with winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and winds from the northeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us a mixture of sun and clouds through the day, with highs in the 70s and winds coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Warmer temperatures will be sticking around through the weekend and into next week. We are looking to hit 90s and close to triple digit highs by Tuesday next week with mostly sunny skies.
San Angelo
Tonight
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Robert Lee
Tonight
52°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Eldorado
Tonight
52°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Mertzon
Tonight
52°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Eden
Tonight
52°F Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
