KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, March 3rd

Weather

KLST Weather

Sunny

San Angelo

52°F Sunny Feels like 49°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

53°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

51°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

54°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
49°F Mainly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

54°F Sunny Feels like 51°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Another day of sunny skies for our Wednesday, with temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 70s and winds mostly from a southern direction around 5-15 mph. Tonight, an increase in clouds for the region with lows in the 40s and 50s and southwest winds 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit breezy during the day, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour from the south. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. And we will have a mixture of sun and clouds. A cold front is expected Thursday evening, which will drop our highs to the 50s by Saturday. Heading into next week, we will have a slight warming trend again, giving us 70s by Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

77° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 77° 47°

Thursday

79° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 79° 49°

Friday

66° / 42°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 0% 66° 42°

Saturday

62° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 62° 45°

Sunday

66° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 66° 48°

Monday

70° / 54°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 70° 54°

Tuesday

75° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 75° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

67°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

72°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

66°

7 PM
Clear
0%
66°

63°

8 PM
Clear
0%
63°

60°

9 PM
Clear
0%
60°

57°

10 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

11 PM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

12 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

1 AM
Clear
1%
53°

51°

2 AM
Clear
1%
51°

50°

3 AM
Clear
2%
50°

49°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
49°

48°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
48°

48°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
48°

48°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
48°

50°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
50°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
55°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.