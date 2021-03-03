KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, March 3rd

Another day of sunny skies for our Wednesday, with temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 70s and winds mostly from a southern direction around 5-15 mph. Tonight, an increase in clouds for the region with lows in the 40s and 50s and southwest winds 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit breezy during the day, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour from the south. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. And we will have a mixture of sun and clouds. A cold front is expected Thursday evening, which will drop our highs to the 50s by Saturday. Heading into next week, we will have a slight warming trend again, giving us 70s by Monday and Tuesday.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video