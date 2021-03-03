KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, March 3rd
San Angelo52°F Sunny Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee53°F Sunny Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado51°F Sunny Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon54°F Sunny Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 41%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden54°F Sunny Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Another day of sunny skies for our Wednesday, with temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 70s and winds mostly from a southern direction around 5-15 mph. Tonight, an increase in clouds for the region with lows in the 40s and 50s and southwest winds 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit breezy during the day, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour from the south. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. And we will have a mixture of sun and clouds. A cold front is expected Thursday evening, which will drop our highs to the 50s by Saturday. Heading into next week, we will have a slight warming trend again, giving us 70s by Monday and Tuesday.
