KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, March 31st

We are expecting cooler temperatures for the region for highs today, only hitting the mid 60s. We will also have a mix of sun and clouds and winds will be fairly breezy, coming from the northeast around 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Tonight, we will have clear skies with lows in the 30s and winds from the northeast up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will give us mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s and winds from the southeast around 5-15 mph. The weekend is now looking to be on the rainy side, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Next week will give us warmer temperatures and another mixture of sun and clouds.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video