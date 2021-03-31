KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, March 31st

KLST Weather

Cloudy

San Angelo

53°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
18 mph NNE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
17 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

51°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. ENE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
16 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

50°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
19 mph N
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

50°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
18 mph NNE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
18 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

51°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
17 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

We are expecting cooler temperatures for the region for highs today, only hitting the mid 60s. We will also have a mix of sun and clouds and winds will be fairly breezy, coming from the northeast around 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Tonight, we will have clear skies with lows in the 30s and winds from the northeast up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will give us mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s and winds from the southeast around 5-15 mph. The weekend is now looking to be on the rainy side, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Next week will give us warmer temperatures and another mixture of sun and clouds.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 36°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 0% 68° 36°

Thursday

70° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 70° 45°

Friday

72° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 72° 50°

Saturday

69° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 69° 54°

Sunday

76° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 76° 56°

Monday

83° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 58°

Tuesday

87° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 87° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

58°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

62°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

63°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

65°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

66°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

67°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

62°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

58°

9 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

10 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

11 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

12 AM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

1 AM
Clear
0%
47°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

4 AM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

5 AM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

6 AM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

7 AM
Clear
1%
37°

38°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
38°

