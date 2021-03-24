KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, March 24th

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

53°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
13 mph ENE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

52°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
16 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

50°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
42°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

50°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

51°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
44°F Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
65%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Getting through the middle of our week, we can expect a mixture of sun and clouds for the Concho Valley. Temperatures will only be in the low to mid 70s and winds will be coming in various directions around 5-10 mph. Tonight, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, with stronger storms more to the eastern counties of the region. Lows will be in the 40s and winds from the north 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have mostly sunny skies for the day, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and winds from the west around 5-15 mph. A warmer end to the week will be with us, but another cold front will push through Saturday night, dropping our highs around 20-25 degrees for Sunday with a few showers possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

75° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 75° 45°

Thursday

74° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 74° 48°

Friday

85° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 85° 49°

Saturday

83° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 83° 51°

Sunday

71° / 49°
PM Showers
PM Showers 34% 71° 49°

Monday

74° / 56°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 35% 74° 56°

Tuesday

81° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 81° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
57°

60°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
60°

63°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
12%
63°

66°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

68°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
71°

73°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
73°

74°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
15%
74°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
72°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
67°

62°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
62°

59°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
59°

57°

11 PM
Showers
41%
57°

55°

12 AM
Showers
44%
55°

54°

1 AM
Showers
51%
54°

52°

2 AM
Showers
37%
52°

50°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
50°

48°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
48°

48°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
48°

47°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
47°

47°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
47°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
46°

49°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
49°

