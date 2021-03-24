KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, March 24th
San Angelo53°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 13 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 48%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee52°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 16 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado50°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 47%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon50°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden51°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 65%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Getting through the middle of our week, we can expect a mixture of sun and clouds for the Concho Valley. Temperatures will only be in the low to mid 70s and winds will be coming in various directions around 5-10 mph. Tonight, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, with stronger storms more to the eastern counties of the region. Lows will be in the 40s and winds from the north 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have mostly sunny skies for the day, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and winds from the west around 5-15 mph. A warmer end to the week will be with us, but another cold front will push through Saturday night, dropping our highs around 20-25 degrees for Sunday with a few showers possible.
Submit Photo or Video
San Angelo53°F Fair Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee52°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 16 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado50°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 47%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon50°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden51°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 65%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity