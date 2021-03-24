KLST Morning Forecast: Wednesday, March 24th

Getting through the middle of our week, we can expect a mixture of sun and clouds for the Concho Valley. Temperatures will only be in the low to mid 70s and winds will be coming in various directions around 5-10 mph. Tonight, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, with stronger storms more to the eastern counties of the region. Lows will be in the 40s and winds from the north 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have mostly sunny skies for the day, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and winds from the west around 5-15 mph. A warmer end to the week will be with us, but another cold front will push through Saturday night, dropping our highs around 20-25 degrees for Sunday with a few showers possible.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video